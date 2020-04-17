Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Graco by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,678,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,937 shares of company stock worth $15,757,879 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

GGG stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

