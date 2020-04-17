Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 28.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $5.53 on Friday, hitting $108.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,663. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $166.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

