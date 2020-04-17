Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,396 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.46. 3,072,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,349. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $331.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.