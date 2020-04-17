Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.45. 7,602,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,479,027. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.