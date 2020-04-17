Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $13.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,930. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

