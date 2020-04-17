Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 117.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

Chevron stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. 16,119,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

