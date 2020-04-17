Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,159,000 after buying an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 5,485,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,117. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

