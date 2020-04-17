Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $484,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

IYY stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.47. 56,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $168.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

