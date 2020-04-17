Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. 204,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $185.20. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.