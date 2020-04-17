Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 323,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ball by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.20. 1,531,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,694. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

