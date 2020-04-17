Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,323,000 after purchasing an additional 646,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 340,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,601,000 after purchasing an additional 298,870 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.86. 458,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,593. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

