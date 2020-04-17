Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $47,983.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,101,591.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $1,578,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,773,737.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,163,541 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 766,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,565. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

