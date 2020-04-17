Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.29. 342,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.63.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

