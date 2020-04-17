Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.71. 2,192,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,421. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

