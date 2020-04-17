Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,797,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 158,682 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 140,538 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 439,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 121,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

