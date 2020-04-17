Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,584 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after buying an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $140,439,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,328.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.41. 2,113,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,131. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

