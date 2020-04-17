Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $7,785,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shopify by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 3,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.41.

SHOP traded up $63.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $590.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,131,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.51 and its 200-day moving average is $394.11. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $213.13 and a 52 week high of $593.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

