Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APD traded up $8.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.50. 1,744,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,408. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

