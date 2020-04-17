Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,044 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. 692,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.