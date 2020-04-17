Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.91, 1,133,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 967,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.5833 dividend. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

