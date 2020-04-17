MicroBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,182.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and $7,182.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

