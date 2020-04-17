Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $37.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,167. Momo has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Momo by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 174,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

