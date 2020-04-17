Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8,309.6% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 694,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 685,794 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. 25,067,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,295,377. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

