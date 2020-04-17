Morgan Stanley Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $71.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. 11,081,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

