Morgan Stanley Raises Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $65.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 203,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.76. The company has a market cap of $973.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $863,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.