Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

ANIOY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.72. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.