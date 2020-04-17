National Bank Financial Trims Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Target Price to C$3.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36.

Get Invesque alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Invesque’s payout ratio is -86.55%.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.