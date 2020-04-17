Neutron Price Hits $0.0045 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Neutron has a total market cap of $176,255.36 and $13.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutron has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00035988 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.