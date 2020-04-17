Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.51. 11,875,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,813,724. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.