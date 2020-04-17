Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys 3,570 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 276,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 17,781,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.