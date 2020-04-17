Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 1,890 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

URI stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

