Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,737,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,765,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

