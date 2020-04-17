Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.86. 334,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

