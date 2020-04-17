Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.6% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

