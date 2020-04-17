Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,257.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.72. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

