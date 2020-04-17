Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,427,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,744,878. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average is $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.