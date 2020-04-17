Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. 1,275,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

