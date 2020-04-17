Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $377.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

