Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

MRK traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,714,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,270,139. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

