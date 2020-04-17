Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Walmart stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.33. 10,589,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,527,630. The company has a market cap of $365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $132.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.