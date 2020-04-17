Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 15,199 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.