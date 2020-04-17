Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 6,929 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 87,542,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,485,352. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.