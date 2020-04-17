Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,537 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

