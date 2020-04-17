Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Shares Down 15.6%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) was down 15.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.23, approximately 1,417,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 750,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Also, Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,115,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174,324 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,063,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 250,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

