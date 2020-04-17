Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,015,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. 1,721,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.