Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $59.85

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.47, but opened at $59.85. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 3,578,029 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

