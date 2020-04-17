Nwam LLC Acquires 1,956 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Boeing stock traded down $11.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.24. 39,997,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,432,168. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

