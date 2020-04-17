Nwam LLC Acquires 4,386 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.05. 6,121,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

