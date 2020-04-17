Nwam LLC Buys 12,458 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 499.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,976,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.32. 1,444,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

