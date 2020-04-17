Nwam LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,616. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

